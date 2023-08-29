SM Tanveer chairs review meeting on flood situation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skill Development, Energy and Agriculture SM Tanveer said that all measures should be taken till complete rehabilitation in flood-affected areas. The process of moving flood-affected people along with their livestock to a safe place should also be ensured, he said while chairing a review meeting regarding the flood situation here Tuesday.

The provincial minister said that all departments should provide relief activities more effectively to flood-affected people. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa briefed the minister about the flood situation and relief operations.

He told that the second phase of the flood was severe and the surveys related to population and crops for the possible flood were completed two months ago. More than 128,000 people and 50,000 livestock have been moved from the riverside areas to safe places. Flood relief, medical and veterinary camps have been established at 27 places in the district, he said. The DC told that medical staff, medicines and vaccines were provided in the flood relief camp. Rescue 1122 had established a rescue post in the river area before the arrival of the flood, he added.