SM Tanveer inaugurated HCCI office in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer on Tuesday inaugurated the Hafizabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) office during his visit to Hafizabad.

Addressing the HCCI inauguration ceremony, the minister said that under the leadership of the chief minister, the problems of industrialists and traders were being resolved, while the work of providing interest-free loans to industrialists and businessmen had been started for the promotion of the industry.

"The draft of the first skills policy of the province 2023 has been approved under which 5 lac youth will be trained every year" he added.

Former Federal minister Saira Afzal Tarar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hafizabad, President of HCCI Chaudhry Muhammad Saleh Ranjha, Senior Vice President Shafqat Hussain Tarar, Vice President Abdul Jabbar Raza and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

SM Tanveer said that under the leadership of caretaker CM Punjab, master plans are being prepared for the provision of relief to the people and the development of various sectors.

Regarding the agricultural industry, he said that a mega master plan is also being prepared for the improvement of agriculture and industry sectors while work is being done on modern technology for the development of the agriculture sector. Modern agricultural machinery drones and other technologies are being procured.

Meanwhile, steps are being taken for the promotion of agriculture, paying special attention to the Cholistan region of Punjab, he added.

He said about the cotton crop, for the first time under the leadership of CM Punjab, the rate of cotton has been set at 8500 per maund while modern technology and satellite system are being used for the promotion and improvement of cotton crop and the water supply, in the cotton producing areas is being monitored with modern satellite system.

Talking about Canola Oil, he said that canola was cultivated on 8 lac acres across Punjab but now with the efforts of the caretaker government, its cultivation has been increased and now 15 lac acres of canola can be cultivated, which will also solve the problem of shortage of edible oil in the country.

While discussing about Wheat, he said that per maund price of Wheat has already been increased and thanks to modern technology, the production of wheat per acre will increase further.

The provincial minister also said that the Punjab government will make 5 lac youth skilled every year so that they will be able to earn employment in a dignified manner.

For skill development, three technology parks will be established across the province, while laboratories of technical education institutions will be equipped with modern equipment.

He congratulated all the officials on the establishment of the office of Hafizabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The establishment of such institutions helps in solving the problems of the business community, he added.