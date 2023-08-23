Open Menu

SM Tanveer Inaugurated HCCI Office In Hafizabad

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2023 | 12:30 AM

SM Tanveer inaugurated HCCI office in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer on Tuesday inaugurated the Hafizabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) office during his visit to Hafizabad.

Addressing the HCCI inauguration ceremony, the minister said that under the leadership of the chief minister, the problems of industrialists and traders were being resolved, while the work of providing interest-free loans to industrialists and businessmen had been started for the promotion of the industry.

"The draft of the first skills policy of the province 2023 has been approved under which 5 lac youth will be trained every year" he added.

Former Federal minister Saira Afzal Tarar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hafizabad, President of HCCI Chaudhry Muhammad Saleh Ranjha, Senior Vice President Shafqat Hussain Tarar, Vice President Abdul Jabbar Raza and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

SM Tanveer said that under the leadership of caretaker CM Punjab, master plans are being prepared for the provision of relief to the people and the development of various sectors.

Regarding the agricultural industry, he said that a mega master plan is also being prepared for the improvement of agriculture and industry sectors while work is being done on modern technology for the development of the agriculture sector. Modern agricultural machinery drones and other technologies are being procured.

Meanwhile, steps are being taken for the promotion of agriculture, paying special attention to the Cholistan region of Punjab, he added.

He said about the cotton crop, for the first time under the leadership of CM Punjab, the rate of cotton has been set at 8500 per maund while modern technology and satellite system are being used for the promotion and improvement of cotton crop and the water supply, in the cotton producing areas is being monitored with modern satellite system.

Talking about Canola Oil, he said that canola was cultivated on 8 lac acres across Punjab but now with the efforts of the caretaker government, its cultivation has been increased and now 15 lac acres of canola can be cultivated, which will also solve the problem of shortage of edible oil in the country.

While discussing about Wheat, he said that per maund price of Wheat has already been increased and thanks to modern technology, the production of wheat per acre will increase further.

The provincial minister also said that the Punjab government will make 5 lac youth skilled every year so that they will be able to earn employment in a dignified manner.

For skill development, three technology parks will be established across the province, while laboratories of technical education institutions will be equipped with modern equipment.

He congratulated all the officials on the establishment of the office of Hafizabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The establishment of such institutions helps in solving the problems of the business community, he added.

Related Topics

Shortage Chief Minister Technology Business Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Agriculture Oil Visit Price Hafizabad Chamber Commerce Cotton Cholistan All Government Wheat Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed officially inaugurate ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed officially inaugurates Mawaheb Talent Hub

47 minutes ago
 'National heroes': PM lauds teamwork for successfu ..

'National heroes': PM lauds teamwork for successful chairlift rescue operation

41 minutes ago
 Bugti thanks Almighty for successful Battagram res ..

Bugti thanks Almighty for successful Battagram rescue operation

53 minutes ago
 Rescue, relief operation continued in Sutlej river ..

Rescue, relief operation continued in Sutlej river areas

1 hour ago
 High-level committee to be formed to address griev ..

High-level committee to be formed to address grievances of daily wager teachers: ..

1 hour ago
 Join the club: BRICS faces rift over push for new ..

Join the club: BRICS faces rift over push for new members

1 hour ago
British chip champion Arm files to go public in US ..

British chip champion Arm files to go public in US

1 hour ago
 French grape-pickers wilt as 'heat dome' temperatu ..

French grape-pickers wilt as 'heat dome' temperatures top 40C

1 hour ago
 The Human Rights Commission Pakistan (HRCP) discus ..

The Human Rights Commission Pakistan (HRCP) discusses factors leading to child l ..

1 hour ago
 EU commission vice president resigns to stand in D ..

EU commission vice president resigns to stand in Dutch elections

1 hour ago
 Russia says Ukrainian boats destroyed amid new Bla ..

Russia says Ukrainian boats destroyed amid new Black Sea clashes

1 hour ago
 The Governor of Sindh Kamran Tessori assents "the ..

The Governor of Sindh Kamran Tessori assents "the University of Larkano Bill 202 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan