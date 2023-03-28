UrduPoint.com

SM Tanveer Inspects Facilities At Kot Lakhpat Jail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 11:31 PM

SM Tanveer inspects facilities at Kot Lakhpat Jail

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Commerce and Industry SM Tanveer on Tuesday paid a visit to Central Jail Kot Lakhpat to inspect the facilities for prisoners

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Commerce and Industry SM Tanveer on Tuesday paid a visit to Central Jail Kot Lakhpat to inspect the facilities for prisoners.

During his visit, the minister inspected the prison kitchen, the Islamic center, various barracks, jail hospital, and industrial and vocational centre where he watched the work being done.

He also inspected the gym built for the inmates and went to the jail library. The jail administration briefed the minister on the measures taken for the welfare of the prisoners.

Expressing his views, Provincial Minister SM Tanveer lauded that the provincial government was taking marvelous steps toward improving the conditions of jails.

He noted that prison hospital was equipped with top-notch medical facilities to ensure that the prisoners receive the best medical treatment. He appreciated the work of skilled inmates at the industrial and vocational center, and said that suitable arrangements had been made for the education and training of the jail inmates.

Related Topics

Education Jail Visit Commerce Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

UNSC to Meet Friday on Russia's Announcement to Pl ..

UNSC to Meet Friday on Russia's Announcement to Place Nuclear Weapons in Belarus ..

3 minutes ago
 Over 90,000 People Take Part in Protest Against Pe ..

Over 90,000 People Take Part in Protest Against Pension Reform in Paris - Report ..

3 minutes ago
 Explosions in Myanmar Kill 2, Injure 18 - Reports

Explosions in Myanmar Kill 2, Injure 18 - Reports

2 seconds ago
 US Becomes EU's Main Oil Supplier in 2022 as Russi ..

US Becomes EU's Main Oil Supplier in 2022 as Russian Exports Plummet - Statistic ..

4 seconds ago
 Serbia to Buy 3.5Mln Cubic Meters of Greek Gas Per ..

Serbia to Buy 3.5Mln Cubic Meters of Greek Gas Per Day Through Bulgaria - Vucic

6 minutes ago
 White House Says Can't Confirm Russia's Claims of ..

White House Says Can't Confirm Russia's Claims of GLSDB Bomb Shot Down in Ukrain ..

5 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.