SM Tanveer inspects facilities at Kot Lakhpat Jail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Commerce and Industry SM Tanveer on Tuesday paid a visit to Central Jail Kot Lakhpat to inspect the facilities for prisoners.

During his visit, the minister inspected the prison kitchen, the Islamic center, various barracks, jail hospital, and industrial and vocational centre where he watched the work being done.

He also inspected the gym built for the inmates and went to the jail library. The jail administration briefed the minister on the measures taken for the welfare of the prisoners.

Expressing his views, Provincial Minister SM Tanveer lauded that the provincial government was taking marvelous steps toward improving the conditions of jails.

He noted that prison hospital was equipped with top-notch medical facilities to ensure that the prisoners receive the best medical treatment. He appreciated the work of skilled inmates at the industrial and vocational center, and said that suitable arrangements had been made for the education and training of the jail inmates.