LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Industries and Energy Punjab, and leading industrialist, SM Tanveer, has been elected unopposed as the patron-in-chief of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's United Business Group.

The meeting of central core committee of the group was held here on Sunday under the chairmanship of Shahzad Ali Malik, to name the new group patron-in-chief with consensus, which fell vacant after the demise of veteran industrialist and octogenarian trade leader SM Muneer.

SM Tanveer, elder son of the deceased patron-in-chief, who after marathon deliberations by the core committee, was named to head the group as new patron-in-chief.

All participants paid tribute to the late SM Muneer for rendering life-long meritorious services for promotion of trade and industry.

Briefly speaking on the occasion, SM Tanveer expressed the highest degree of gratitude to participants drawn from all-over the country for reposing confidence in him. He promised that all-out efforts would be made to help solve genuine problems being confronted by the business communit.

Prominent personalities including Zubair Tufail, Hanif Gohar, Khalid Tawab, Tanvir Ahmad Sheikh, Malik Khuda Bukhsh, Abdur-Rauf Alam, Aamir Ata Bajwa, Atif Akram Sheikh, Pir Nazim, Ch Zahid Iqbal, Momin Ali Malik and others were present.