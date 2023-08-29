Open Menu

SM Tanveer Visits Flood Affected Areas Of Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2023 | 05:16 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Energy, Industries, Commerce, Investment, and Skill Development SM Tanveer on Tuesday visited the flood relief camp established at Government High school Fattuwali.

He went to Basti Qadirabad, Mauza Weslan, and reviewed the flood situation.

Provincial Minister SM Tanveer inspected the rescue posts in Basti Kadirabad and Mauza Weslan and reviewed the facilities provided to the flood-affected people.

He met the people of the Mauza Weslan and inquired about the facilities provided to them.

