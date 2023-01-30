SM Tanveer visits TEVTA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister Industries SM Tanveer visted Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), Secretariat here on Monday.

Secretary Ahmad Khawar Shahzad briefed the minister about the working of the TEVTA.

Senior DG Akhtar Abbas Bharwana and other officials were also present.

SM Tanveer said: " We need to work on the solar industry and make arrangements for localmanufacturing of solar plates to control imports".