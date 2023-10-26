S.M Tanvir expresses solidarity with people of IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Minister for Trade and Commerce S.M Tanvir on Thursday termed October 27, 1947 as the blackest day in the human history when Indian forces illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In his message issued on eve of Kashmir Black Day here, he said that despite India's decades long intrusion it failed to suppress the freedom struggle of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He urged the international community to take notice of the atrocities of Indian security forces against Kashmiris and play its role for implementation of the United Nations resolutions for granting the right to self-determination to the innocent and unarmed people of the IIOJK.

Reiterating the resolve of continuing moral, political and diplomatic support for the people of IIOJK, he said he was confident that the struggle of Kashmiris would succeed.