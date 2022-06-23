SMA starts tree plantation drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sukkur Municipal Administration (SMA) on Thursday inaugurated a tree plantation drive by planting saplings along Bander road to provide the residents a healthy environment

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Sukkur Municipal Administration (SMA) on Thursday inaugurated a tree plantation drive by planting saplings along Bander road to provide the residents a healthy environment.

According to officials, some fifty saplings had been planted along the road and more roads and areas would be covered in due course of time.

Authorities of the SMA have urged the shopkeepers to help the authorities in protecting the plantations.

Municipal Commissioner Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Shaikh said some 200 saplings would be planted during the campaign. He said that the has already directed to cover various areas falling in purview adding that the residents must play their role by carrying out plantation in and around their residences to help protect environment which was getting warmer due to depleting greenery.