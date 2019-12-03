UrduPoint.com
Small Administrative Blocs To Help Resolve Local Level Issues: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 11:11 PM

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday underlined the need for establishing small administrative blocs for resolving local level issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday underlined the need for establishing small administrative blocs for resolving local level issues.

Pervaiz Ellahi as chief minister had been providing the funds to Tehsil level for development and other works, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

Voicing serious concerns over the distribution system of funds, he said that the slot of chief secretaries should be abolished because they were responsible for keeping all the development funds.

We were contemplating that Rawalpindi and Sargodha, should have small administrative blocs like South Punjab, he said.

Member National Assemblies (MNAs), and Provincial Assemblies (MPAs), should have funds so that they could see the affairs of their Constituencies in a proper manner, he added.

The minister said that former Chief Minister Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif had utilized some 11 trillion rupees for the province during his period of tenure.

He was of the view that equal distribution of funds at lower level would help develop all areas of the country.

