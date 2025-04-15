(@Abdulla99267510)

Aircraft goes down near Ratta Tibba area of Vehari district of Punjab

VEHARI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2025) small aircraft crashed in Vehari but both the pilots on board managed to survive.

The aircraft went down near the Ratta Tibba area of Vehari; however, both pilots were able to save their lives.

The police officials stated that the pilots safely ejected from the aircraft using parachutes.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, said the police.

Earlier this year, a Pakistan Air Force training jet crashed.