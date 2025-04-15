Small Aircraft Crashes In Punjab's Vehari; Both Pilots Survive
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 15, 2025 | 03:00 PM
Aircraft goes down near Ratta Tibba area of Vehari district of Punjab
VEHARI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2025) small aircraft crashed in Vehari but both the pilots on board managed to survive.
The aircraft went down near the Ratta Tibba area of Vehari; however, both pilots were able to save their lives.
The police officials stated that the pilots safely ejected from the aircraft using parachutes.
The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, said the police.
The cause of crash is also yet to be confirmed.
Earlier this year, a Pakistan Air Force training jet crashed.
Recent Stories
Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive
Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak
Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast
Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks off
National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..
UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
March 2025 warmest on record in Europe
AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks
UAE Cybersecurity Council participates in ‘Google Cloud Next 2025’ summit in ..
UAE leaders offer condolences to Malaysian King over passing of former PM
Stay Ahead with the All-New vivo V50 Lite 5G: Now Available in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive4 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 75,600 cusecs water4 minutes ago
-
Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak15 minutes ago
-
PMYP striving to promote environmental conservation24 minutes ago
-
AC reviews facilities at Nawaz Sharif Park24 minutes ago
-
Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast30 minutes ago
-
Gang involved in snatching busted, 3 held34 minutes ago
-
Three held with contraband34 minutes ago
-
Special Assistant to CM KP visits Central Jail Haripur, reviews inmate facilities54 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 98 kg drugs worth Rs 60 mln54 minutes ago
-
Solidarity walk, seminar held at GCU to express support with Palestinians54 minutes ago
-
Lifestyle choices play major role in cancer risk: Dr. Rafia Toor54 minutes ago