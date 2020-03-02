Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) convenes 3rd meeting of ECDF

UrduPoint.com
Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has convened 3rd meeting of the Economic Cooperation and Development Forum (ECDF) on March 12, 2020, said a press release issued here Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has convened 3rd meeting of the Economic Cooperation and Development Forum (ECDF) on March 12, 2020, said a press release issued here Monday.

The meeting will review discussions/findings of the thematic groups and continue efforts for economic development of newly merged districts (NMDs).

ECDF is an USAID funded project being implemented jointly by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with SMEDA for providing technical support in implementation of UNDP FATA Economic Revitalization Programme in the Newly Merged Areas (former FATA). ECDF is one of the key components of this project.

The purpose of the Forum is bringing together key public and private sector stakeholders and provision of a platform to discuss challenges and opportunities of the Newly Merged Areas (NMDs) that can be harnessed for accelerated economic growth.

Opening Session of the Economic Cooperation & Development Forum (ECDF) was held on August 29, 2019 at PC Hotel Peshawar.

During the Opening Session, the ECDF has further been sub divided into six (06) thematic groups; Regulatory Mechanism, Entrepreneurship, Investment & Innovation, Banking & Finance, Skills Development & Job Placement, Economic Infrastructure and Marketing & Communication.

The separate meetings of the thematic sub groups have been conducted and their discussions/findings on key issues and possible interventions for each thematic area have been compiled separately.

