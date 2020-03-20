Small boy dies in Quetta road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :A seven year-old boy died in a road mishap near Nusar area of city on Friday, police sources said on Friday.

According to detail, the victim Muhammad Samiullah resident of Loralai was crossing the road when a vehicle hit him to death due to over speeding.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital where the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.