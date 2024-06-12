Small cattle markets banned in entire city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The district administration has decided to ban setting up small cattle mandi in the entire city, and if any, timely action would be taken against those found involved in it.

A notification in this connection was issued by the district administration to take immediate action against the illegal Mall-Mandi (cattle markets) established on the main roads and streets.

The livestock markets will be allowed on ring roads and in suburbs instead of being set inside the city areas and on different streets.

The district administration has issued a notification of prohibition against illegal markets under Section 144.