Small Dams Constructed In Zhob For Increasing Water Ground Level Under Federal PSDP: Mitha Khan

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:50 AM

Small dams constructed in Zhob for increasing water ground level under federal PSDP: Mitha Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Livestock Haji Mitha Khan Kakar on Friday said practical measures are being taken to control problems of water, aiming to develop agriculture sectors in respective areas of Zhob district.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations at his office in Zhob, said press release issued here.

Adviser said small dams with cost of Rs 2.8 million would be constructed to improve water underground level under federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), so that the problem of water can be addressed in the areas.

"In this regard, about 100 dam projects has also been included in Dana Abullah Zai Dam which is a positive sign for people of Zhob", adding we are grateful to federal government and Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan to join these projects in Federal PSDP for ensuring progress of province.

He mentioned provincial government is striving to end backwardness of Balochistan, saying that important schemes have been included in Federal PSDP according to expectation of Baluchistan's people.

He claimed opponents had remained in government from last 28 years but could not do any work due to which both Constituencies experienced lot of difficulties while people of my constituency is remained satisfaction and I will fulfill my promises which I had done with them during general election.

Haji Mitha Khan said the network of development would be laid in Zhob for welfare of public which could be an example for opponents.

"Special measures are being carried out for progressing of rural remote areas and welfare of masses so that the public cat get maximum relief by provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan", he added.

