Small dams imperative, all CMs to play role: Aleem Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Tuesday welcomed the sentiments expressed by Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur regarding the construction of the Kalabagh Dam.

He emphasized that Kalabagh along with other new dams should be built with the consensus and consultation of all provinces. He asserted that all four Provincial Assemblies and Chief Ministers must jointly find a solution to this pressing national issue, said a press release.

In his statement, Abdul Aleem Khan appreciated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s support for Kalabagh Dam noting that the construction of new dams is vital to safeguard against future water shortages and natural disasters as well as floods.

He stated that new dams would help to save trillions of rupees worth of water from going to waste. Floods are no longer the issue of a single province it has become a challenge for the entire country, he added.

Abdul Aleem Khan highlighted that Pakistan as a whole is facing the adverse impacts of climate change while the recent torrential rains in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab have caused massive loss of lives and property which he termed deeply tragic.

He stressed that the immediate construction of small dams in all four provinces has become unavoidable and must be pursued on an urgent basis.

He reaffirmed that protecting the country from future floods is a shared national responsibility. He assured that his Party is fully prepared to play its role in creating national consensus on this issue.

He further said that the construction of small dams requires collective national effort and a comprehensive policy framework at the national level as fragmented approaches cannot resolve such critical national challenges.