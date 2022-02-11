UrduPoint.com

Small Dams To Make KP Self-sufficient In Food Sector: Minister Arshad Ayub Khan

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 04:53 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation, Arshad Ayub Khan on Friday said as per the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, construction work on various small dams was underway to provide sufficient irrigation water to the local population

With completion of these projects, he said the province would be made self-sufficient in the food sector and scores of people would get job opportunities.

Presiding over a progress-review meeting on small dams projects here, the Minister directed that such meetings must also be called on a monthly basis to ensure in time and quality completion of these projects.

The meeting besides others was also attended by Secretary Irrigation, Ayaz Khan DG Small Dams, Sahibzada Shabbir and Chief Engineer of the projects Zawar.

At the meeting the Minister was briefed on the small dams projects and was told that funds under PSDP 2021-22 have been allocated for fifteen small dams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Work on eleven small dams was already underway while four other such projects have been included in PSDP 2021-22 -- work on which has also been started. The Minister was also informed about credibility, benefits, cost and state of work on small dams' projects.

The Minister expressed satisfaction over pace and quality of work on these projects and directed for holding monthly review meetings on these projects.

>