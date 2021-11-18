Small dams to overcome water shortage in southern districts

Provincial Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir on Thursday said that construction of various small dams in southern districts would address issue of water shortage both for drinking and irrigation purpose

Talking to APP, he said that with the completion of construction work at three dams that Tank Zam Dam, Chodwan Zam Dam and Daraband Zam Dam in D. I Khan division enough water would be available for irrigating more than 190,00 acres land.

He said that Tank Zam Dam having generation capacity of 25.5 MW would also overcome power shortage, besides creating more employment opportunities .

The minister said that construction of small dams would resolve water problem in the region to enhance agriculture production and address food security issue.

He said that Shakto Small Dam being constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 2 billion in sub-division will irrigate 5700 acres land brining prosperity and livelihood opportunities to local population. He said that small dam in Zakarkhel village will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 1000 million to irrigate 1600 acres land and Zangoti dam costing RS. 800 million will irrigate 600 acres land for irrigation purpose and overcome drinking water shortage in the area.

He said construction work on small dam in Khaisur area of Mirali was in final stages to resolve long-standing water shortage problem in North Waziristan.

He appreciated Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for providing funds to start several small dams with an aim to overcome shortage of water issue in southern districts.