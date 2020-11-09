Small factories in densely populated areas to be shifted under Ring Road project: Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood Monday said that due to Rawalpindi Ring Road project, small factories located in densely populated areas of the city would also be shifted to economic zones which would also help to reduce traffic congestion.

It will also help promote small industries on modern lines and improve the business environment. He directed the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to survey the small scale industries and factories in Rawalpindi, estimate their size and consult the owners regarding their relocation to the economic zones of Ring Road.

The commissioner said this while presiding over a meeting held regarding Rawalpindi Ring Road project at Commissioner's Office which was also attended by RDA Director General Amara Khan, Director Development and Planning Nazia Parveen Sundhan and other officials concerned.

While officials of the NESPAK joined the meeting via video link.

The commissioner said the Rawalpindi Ring Road project was not just a road construction but it will have far reaching positive effects on the civic life of Rawalpindi and will solve innumerable civic problems.

He said that NESPAK has also supported the proposal for an interchange on Nakrali Road between Chak Bailey and Adiala Road Interchange and declared it technically feasible which would benefit the local population. The commissioner said the position of Rawalpindi was very important in terms of trade as the delivery of commercial goods to Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab was done through Rawalpindi.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the Ring Road project and various technical issues were also discussed.