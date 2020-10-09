Small farmers being given interest free loans

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Small farmers are being given interest free loans during fiscal year 2020-21 for Rabi and Kharif crops.

According to the Punjab Agriculture department sources here on Friday, for Rabi crop interest free loan of Rs 30,000 was being given on per acre of land while for Kharif crop Rs 50,000 on per acre of land.

The loan was being given to farmers possessing 12.5 acres of land whereas farmers owing 5 acres of land and tenants were being given loan on priority basis, sources added.

Sources said that for the benefit of the small farmers now the loan would be provided in one installment instead of three.

The loan would be provided only to the registered farmers.