UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Small Farmers Being Given Interest Free Loans

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:10 PM

Small farmers being given interest free loans

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Small farmers are being given interest free loans during fiscal year 2020-21 for Rabi and Kharif crops.

According to the Punjab Agriculture department sources here on Friday, for Rabi crop interest free loan of Rs 30,000 was being given on per acre of land while for Kharif crop Rs 50,000 on per acre of land.

The loan was being given to farmers possessing 12.5 acres of land whereas farmers owing 5 acres of land and tenants were being given loan on priority basis, sources added.

Sources said that for the benefit of the small farmers now the loan would be provided in one installment instead of three.

The loan would be provided only to the registered farmers.

Related Topics

Loan Punjab Agriculture

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian FM discuss advancing ..

1 hour ago

KP Cabinet delgation condoles with family of Zaina ..

5 minutes ago

AJK President calls for transforming Kashmir strug ..

5 minutes ago

US House Democrats Introduce Bill for Commission t ..

5 minutes ago

Lukoil CEO Sees No Risks for Offshore Projects, Be ..

6 minutes ago

KP paying stipend to children of higher dropout ra ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.