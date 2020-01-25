Small girl among three die, two injure in Pishin pressure cooker explosion

A small girl among three persons died and two other received injuries in explosion of pressure cooker at Surkhab Camp area of Pishin district on late Friday night.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :A small girl among three persons died and two other received injuries in explosion of pressure cooker at Surkhab Camp area of Pishin district on late Friday night.

According to police spokesman,the victims were present in their house when a pressure cooker was suddenly exploded.

As a result,two brothers and their sister died on the spot while two sustained injuries.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to nearby hospital where the victims were identified as 13-year-old Janan, 8-year-old Attah-ur-Rehman and 7-year-old girl Rehmaniya Bibi while the injured namely 12-year-old Nisar Khan and 7-year-old Habibullah.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started probe.