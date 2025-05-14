Open Menu

Small Industrial Estate Approved In Quaidabad: SCCI

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Small Industrial Estate approved in Quaidabad: SCCI

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The government has approved the establishment of a Small Industrial Estate in Quaidabad

following efforts of the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

This was confirmed by President of the SCCI Khawaja Yasir Qayum while talking to

APP on Wednesday.

He said that the SCCI had long been striving for industrial development at various locations

in the division, and the Quaidabad estate had been a key priority.

Yasir Qayum acknowledged the significant contributions of former presidents Mazhar

Ahmad Malik and Mirza Fazal-ur-Rehman in advocating for the industrial estate’s approval.

He emphasized that the establishment of the industrial estate would help alleviate unemployment

in the region and pave the way for economic growth, while also contributing to national exports.

He announced that the chamber was actively working for development of Industrial Estate

Phase II as dedicated discussions were underway with the government to secure

approval and support.

He remarked that the Quaidabad Industrial Estate would serve as a catalyst for

regional development.

“Industrial estates play a vital role in economic progress of any society,” he noted, adding that

the approval reflects the determined efforts of the SCCI.

