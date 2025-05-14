Small Industrial Estate Approved In Quaidabad: SCCI
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The government has approved the establishment of a Small Industrial Estate in Quaidabad
following efforts of the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).
This was confirmed by President of the SCCI Khawaja Yasir Qayum while talking to
APP on Wednesday.
He said that the SCCI had long been striving for industrial development at various locations
in the division, and the Quaidabad estate had been a key priority.
Yasir Qayum acknowledged the significant contributions of former presidents Mazhar
Ahmad Malik and Mirza Fazal-ur-Rehman in advocating for the industrial estate’s approval.
He emphasized that the establishment of the industrial estate would help alleviate unemployment
in the region and pave the way for economic growth, while also contributing to national exports.
He announced that the chamber was actively working for development of Industrial Estate
Phase II as dedicated discussions were underway with the government to secure
approval and support.
He remarked that the Quaidabad Industrial Estate would serve as a catalyst for
regional development.
“Industrial estates play a vital role in economic progress of any society,” he noted, adding that
the approval reflects the determined efforts of the SCCI.
