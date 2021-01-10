UrduPoint.com
Small Industrial Estate Being Introduced In DG Khan To Boost Economic Activities: CCI DGK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Small industrial estate being introduced in DG Khan to boost economic activities: CCI DGK

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Chamber of Commerce and Industry DG Khan President Khawaja Jalal-u-Din Romi Sunday said the government was sincere for uplift of backward areas as small industrial estate was being introduced at DG Khan to boost economic activities.

While giving briefing to executive committee members of chamber of commerce, Khawaja Jalal-u-Din said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar gave approval for establishing small industrial estate at Mouza Chor Hatta DG Khan which was expected to be inaugurated by the chief minister during his next visit.

He also informed that four to six kanals land was promised for construction of DG Khan chamber of commerce building with latest facilities and CM Punjab will lay foundation stone of it.

Romi said that Madni Dastarkhawans have been set up at DG Khan city and other areas where free meal was being offered to people.

He said that water filtration plants have also been installed to provide clean drinking water facility to masses while district administration was also asked to provide the non-functional filtration plants to community after functioning them.

He said that UNICEF has fixed Rs 50,000 US Dollars for water filtration plants at Multan, Muzaffargarh and DG Khan districts.

