Small Industrial Estate To Be Established At 100 Acres In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2022 | 07:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Regional Director Small Industries Corporation Ammara Manzoor Sunday said that Punjab Small Industries Corporation would establish Small Industrial Estate (SME) at 100 acres to promote small industry and create economic opportunities for unemployed persons.

She disclosed this while talking to President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, here.

She observed that the department was in search of suitable site for Small Industrial Estate. She also sought assistance from Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry for search of proper site for the mega project.

President MCCI Khawaja Muhammad Hussain expressed pleasure and stated that MCCI would extend every possible cooperation. He stated that SME would expedite economic activities in the region. Muhammad Hussain informed that many projects had already been completed with cooperation of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. On this occasion, Naveed Iqbal Chughtai, Mian Fazal Elahi, Mian Rashid Iqbal, Nadeem Ahmed Shiekh, Secretary General Muhammad Shafique and others businessmen were also present.

