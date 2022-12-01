Small industrial estates to be set up in every district: Aslam Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that small industrial estate will be set up in every district of Punjab. Also, state-of-the-art expo centres will be built in Gujranwala and Faisalabad, he added.

Chairing a meeting at 90 Sharah-e-Quaid-e-Azam on Thursday, he reviewed progress on development works in industrial centres. The senior minister expressed his displeasure over slow pace of development work at the industrial centres and the delay in setting up of the announced new small industrial estates.

Aslam Iqbal said that development projects should not remain only on papers for years.

He asked for a complete report on the ongoing development work in industrial estates. He ordered immediate completion of boards of small industrial states. He said that obstacles to promotion of economic and industrial activities should be removed.

Provincial ministers Shahabuddin, Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena, Secretary Industry and Trade Sohail Ashraf, Managing Director Punjab Small Industrial Corporation, Punjab Industrial Estates Development & Management Company (PIEDMC) and Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) officials attended the meeting.