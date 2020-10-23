UrduPoint.com
Small Industrial Unit Sealed Over Creating Pollution

The Environmental Protection Department (EPD) Friday sealed a small industrial unit causing environment pollution as step to avert smog

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Environmental Protection Department (EPD) Friday sealed a small industrial unit causing environment pollution as step to avert smog.

EPD Deputy Director Zafar Iqbal led the operation in Industrial estate area and sealed universal chip board plant under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

The case was also got lodged against the owners with Muzaffarabad police station over interference in official matters.

Its worth mentioning that the unit was sealed because it did not have the system of controlling smoke.

