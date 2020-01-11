UrduPoint.com
Small Industries Development Board Directed To Finalize PC-I Of Small Industrial Estate, Dara Adam Khel

KP Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs, Ikramullah Khan has directed Managing Director (MD) Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) to finalize and submit the PC-I of Small Industrial Estate, Dara Adam Khel to the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) at the earliest

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the coordination committee for the institutionalization of Dara Adam Khel arms industry here the other day. The meeting was attended by Brigadier 117 brigade, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat and MD SIDB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ikram Ullah Khan also directed the Commissioner and DC Kohat to expedite the land acquisition process on priority basis. "The promotion and giving a legal cover to the historic Dara Adam Khel arm industry is amongst the top priorities of the provincial government," the Secretary added.

He further said that 28 percent of local population's livelihood depends on it and thus will provide them job opportunities at their doorstep.

Revealing the significance of the project, the Secretary said that the establishment of small (arms) Industrial Estate at Dara Adam Khel will not only legalize the arms industry but will also help the local arms manufacturers to promote their trade and improve the quality of their arms. The Secretary further said that SIE Dara Adam Khel will be included in the government's "Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP)" to achieve its expeditious completion.

