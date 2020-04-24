Small industries directed to comply with SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Barwana visited small industries estate Mandian and inspected implementation of Standing Operating Procedures (SPOs) to contain spread of coronavirus.

The AC took round of Datta Bakers, Mir Bakers and different marble cutting factories and inspected safety measures against spread of the deadly virus.

He urged owners of those units to strictly implement SOPs and provide protective gears to their workers for their safety.