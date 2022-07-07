UrduPoint.com

Small Industries Estates In Southern Districts To Create More Jobs: Faisal Amin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Amin Khan on Thursday approved Small Industries Estates in three southern districts that would create thousands of jobs and a healthy economic circle in the province, including the newly merged districts

In a statement, he said that D.

I Khan, Tank and Lakki Marwat districts would get new Small Industries Estates from the KP government which was a big step towards creation of economic cycles and jobs in South KP.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the KP government was making progress on the vision of sustainable development.

The minister said that multi-billion investments in industrial sector would make D.I Khan create thousands of employment opportunities and contribute towards overall socio-economic development of the region.

More Stories From Pakistan

