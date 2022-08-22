UrduPoint.com

Small Industries Estates To Create Jobs In Southern Districts: Faisal Amin

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Amin Khan on Monday said the establishment of Small Industries Estates in three southern districts would create thousands of jobs and a healthy economic circle in the province including in the newly merged districts.

In a statement, he said that D. I.

Khan, Tank and Lakki Marwat districts would get new Small Industries Estates from the KP government which was a big step towards creation of economic cycles and jobs in South KP.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the KP government was making progress on the vision of sustainable development.

The minister said that multi-billion investments in industrial sector would help to create thousands of employment opportunities in D.I.Khan and contribute towards overall socio-economic development of the region.

