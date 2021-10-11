Small loans may play big role in ending poverty: FCCI chief

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Atif Munir Sheikh has said small loans can play a big role in ending extreme poverty in the country.

Distributing cheques among the needy persons by microfinance institution Zad-e-Rah, he said that coronavirus pandemic had badly affected the world economies. However, he added, the situation was now returning to normality. "We are facing chronic problems of poverty and unemployment," he said and added that the private sector was playing key role to supplement the government efforts in that respect.

He said Zad-e-Rah had so far disbursed loans amounting to Rs 2 million and the process was continuing as beneficiaries were paying back their loans regularly. He appreciated efforts of Ihsan Elahi Malik, patron-in-chief, Arif Ihsan Malik, chairman and Sheikh Javed Anwar, vice chairman of Zad-e-Rah programme, and hoped that the other philanthropists would also play their role in the noble cause.

Earlier, Arif Ihsan Malik welcomed Atif Munir Sheikh and said that every month cheques were being distributed among 60-70 applicants.

Later the FCCI president distributed cheques.