Small markets, shops are open today as Pakistan intends to smart lockdown

The small markets have been allowed to do their business four day a week from morning to 5 pm while educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities will remain close.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2020)

The shops and small markets which started their business on Monday morning would remain open till 5 pm across the countries. However, the big shopping malls and cinemas would remain close till further orders. While educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities would remain close till July 15 amid fears of Coronavirus.

Punjab government extended the lockdown till May 31, with clear directives that no businesses would be conducted on Friday and Saturday and Sunday.

The authorities also eased lockdown in Islamabad with new SOPs while general stores, bakeries, flour points, vegetable shops were allowed to remain open from 09:00 A am to 05:00 pm.

All big markets and salons would remain closed.

The Sindh government also declared Friday, Saturday and Sunday as safe days as complete lockdown would be observed during these days. Public transport was also not allowed while cafes and gaming zones would also remain close till further orders.

The KP government also issued SOPs and allowed businesses activities for four days a week while markets would remain shut for three days.

Similarly, the Balochistan government allowed smarkt lockdown with clear warning to the public that strict action would be taken against those who violated the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).