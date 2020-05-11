UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Small Markets, Shops Are Open Today As Pakistan Intends To Smart Lockdown

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 41 seconds ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 11:16 AM

Small markets, shops are open today as Pakistan intends to smart lockdown

The small markets have been allowed to do their business four day a week from morning to 5 pm while educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities will remain close.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2020) The small markets and shops reopened in Pakistan after the authorities concerned eased lockdown imposed earlier to control spread of Coronavirus, UrduPoint reported here on Monday.

The shops and small markets which started their business on Monday morning would remain open till 5 pm across the countries. However, the big shopping malls and cinemas would remain close till further orders. While educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities would remain close till July 15 amid fears of Coronavirus.

Punjab government extended the lockdown till May 31, with clear directives that no businesses would be conducted on Friday and Saturday and Sunday.

The authorities also eased lockdown in Islamabad with new SOPs while general stores, bakeries, flour points, vegetable shops were allowed to remain open from 09:00 A am to 05:00 pm.

All big markets and salons would remain closed.

The Sindh government also declared Friday, Saturday and Sunday as safe days as complete lockdown would be observed during these days. Public transport was also not allowed while cafes and gaming zones would also remain close till further orders.

The KP government also issued SOPs and allowed businesses activities for four days a week while markets would remain shut for three days.

Similarly, the Balochistan government allowed smarkt lockdown with clear warning to the public that strict action would be taken against those who violated the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business May July Sunday Market From Government Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dr Zafar Iqbal, Crystal Palace’s Head of Sports ..

3 minutes ago

OIC's Fight against COVID-19: ISF Disburses Urgent ..

9 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 11 May 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Upon directives of Sheikha Fatima, campaign launch ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police issue move permits during Nationa ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.