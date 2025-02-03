Small, medium scale farmers to be included in second phase of Kissan Card: Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Monday said that during second phase of the Punjab Chief Minister Kissan Card, small and medium-scale farmers possessing upto 25 acres of land would be included besides increasing per-acre loan limit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Monday said that during second phase of the Punjab Chief Minister Kissan Card, small and medium-scale farmers possessing upto 25 acres of land would be included besides increasing per-acre loan limit.

He presided over a meeting held at Agriculture House on Monday. The meeting included a detailed review of the progress on the Punjab CM's Kissan Package projects and early cotton cultivation.

He emphasized the need to eliminate transaction charges on purchases made through the Kissan card. So far, 534,000 Kissan cards had been approved, and Rs 54 billion had been allocated for the initiative.

He said that under Punjab Chief Minister Green Tractor Program, 9,500 successful farmers were selected through balloting and 9,040 farmers had deposited their share of the amount for tractors. As many as 6,635 tractors had been delivered to farmers while 391 lucky farmers must submit their payments by February 10. The first phase of the Green Tractor programme would be completed in March, he added.

Under the Punjab Chief Minister Solarization of Agricultural Tube Wells Programme, more than 533,000 applications had been received, the minister said, adding that after scrutiny, 385,130 applications had been approved, with 87% for diesel-powered and 13% for electric-powered tube wells.

He said through digital balloting, 8,000 farmers had been selected for solar tube wells, including 6,400 diesel and 1,600 electric tube wells. Allotment letters would be issued from February 6.

To provide agricultural machinery and equipment on rent, the Green Pakistan Initiative (GAM) would manage operations and service provisions for modern farming equipment, he added.

The Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Punjab also directed to launch digital awareness campaign to educate farmers on the benefits of early cotton cultivation at tehsil, district and division levels.

This campaign would be promoted under the "Ba-Khabar Kisan" (Informed Farmer) initiative using robo-calls.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo was also present in the meeting.