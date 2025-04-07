Small, medium scale farmers to benefit from second phase of Kisan Card initiative: Minister Kirmani

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Monday said that in the second phase of the Kisan Card initiative, small and medium-scale farmers owning up to 25 acres of land were being included

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Monday said that in the second phase of the Kisan Card initiative, small and medium-scale farmers owning up to 25 acres of land were being included.

He said this while presiding over the meeting at Agriculture House, which reviewed the progress of projects under the Transforming Agriculture Punjab Programme.

The minister was briefed that loan recoveries under the first phase of the Kisan Card scheme would be completed between April 15 and May 15.

The minister said that from May 16, interest-free agricultural loans would be provided for the Kharif season, with an allocation of Rs 75 billion.

Under the second phase, farmers would also be allowed to utilize 30% of the loan in cash and 25% for diesel purchases, in addition to the enhanced per-acre loan ceiling, he added.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani further said that under the Green Tractor Programme launched by the Punjab CM, 9,200 out of the 9,500 tractors allocated through balloting had already been delivered.

The first phase of this programme would be completed by April 15. For the second phase, it was proposed to offer locally manufactured tractors ranging from 60 to 85 horsepower with a subsidy of Rs 1 million per tractor. Between 10,000 to 20,000 tractors were planned to be distributed, subject to final approval by the Punjab Chief Minister.

The minister said that 80% of the grey structure construction for Model Agriculture Malls in Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Sargodha had been completed, with full completion expected by June 30. Additionally, eight more Model Agriculture Malls were being considered for the second phase.

He further said that under the first phase of the Agricultural Graduates Internship Programme, 935 agricultural graduates were currently serving under the Department of Agriculture Extension and were being digitally monitored. These interns had collectively provided technical guidance to 2.6 million farmers. A proposal was under review to recruit 4,000 agricultural graduates in the second phase, who would be posted across all sub-departments of the Agriculture department.

Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that 2,317 Super Seeders had been distributed to farmers under the Chief Minister’s Smog Control Programme, and more than 600 additional units would be distributed by May 31.

A total of 5,000 Super Seeders would be delivered before the paddy harvest season in September, he added.

The Minister announced that early cotton sowing had been completed on 840,000 acres in Punjab. Under this initiative, farmers cultivating early cotton on five acres or more were receiving a special incentive package of

Rs 25,000 per farmer from the Chief Minister. Triple gene cotton seed varieties had been made available as part of this campaign.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo emphasized that the implementation of the Chief Minister's Kisan Package was progressing in accordance with the defined timeline.

He said that the success of the early cotton sowing campaign was made possible by the efforts of field formations and the special incentive package offered by the Chief Minister. He also highlighted a significant reduction in solar panel prices under the Solarization of Agricultural Tube Wells programme, in collaboration with the department of Energy.