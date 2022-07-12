UrduPoint.com

Small Number Of Tourists Reached In Upper Parts Hazara During Eid Vacation

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Small number of tourists reached in upper parts Hazara during Eid vacation

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Despite peak tourism season in the Hazara division and Eid-ul-Adha vacations, a small number of tourists have reached the upper parts of the region.

According to the details, from Khanpur lake, Umbrella Fall, Sajjikot Fall to Galyat, Thandyani, Kaghan, Naran and Babusar Top a very small number of tourists has reached as compared to previous years.

Exceptionally pleasant weather conditions owing to continuous downpour in upper parts of Hazara division also failed to attract tourists on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha.

Like previous years, keeping in view of the tourist influx Hazara police also chalked out an elaborated traffic plan for all tourist spots also deputed tourism police and bifurcated the roads into two but unexpectedly this year the number of tourists was very small.

Sohail Abbassi, a local tv journalist who also hails from Galyat while talking to APP said that the number of tourists during the Eid vacations that have visited Galyat was insignificant, most of the hotels were looking for tourists booking while Bazar and markets were almost empty.

He further said that in the past few years through the eid vacations tourism gained momentum all across the province, particularly in the Hazara division where the ratio of tourists had increased many folds, this year a very small number of tourists reached Hazara.

A hotel manager of Galyat told APP that due to inflation, heavy downpour which triggered landsliding at many places and travel advisory from concerned departments for tourists the number of tourists reduced.

He said" During the peak season usually we reject bookings of tourists as we had already an influx of tourists and failed to fulfill their accommodation and other needs, this year we are looking tourists as many of the hotels in Galyat are empty."

Related Topics

Weather Police EID Hotel Traffic Khanpur Market TV All From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.