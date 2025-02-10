Small Scaled Farmers To Be Included For Kissan Card In Next Phase
Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 11:20 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Provincial minister Ushr and Zakaat Rana Munawar Ghous Khan on Monday said that during second phase of the Punjab Chief Minister Kissan Card, small and medium-scale farmers possessing up to 25 acres of land would be included, besides increasing per-acre loan limit.
While talking to APP here, the minister reviewed the progress on the Punjab CM's Kissan Package projects and early cotton cultivation.
He emphasized the need to eliminate transaction charges on purchases made through the Kissan card. So far, 534,000 Kissan cards had been approved, and Rs 54 billion had been allocated for the initiative.
He said that under Punjab Chief Minister Green Tractor Program, 9,500 successful farmers were selected through balloting and 9,040 farmers had deposited their share of the amount for tractors. As many as 6,635 tractors had been delivered to farmers,while 391 lucky farmers must submit their payments by February 10.
The first phase of the Green Tractor programme would be completed in March, he added.
Under the Punjab Chief Minister Solarization of Agricultural Tube Wells Programme, more than 533,000 applications had been received, the minister said, adding that after scrutiny, 385,130 applications had been approved, with 87% for diesel-powered and 13% for electric-powered tube wells.
He said through digital balloting, 8,000 farmers had been selected for solar tube wells, including 6,400 diesel and 1,600 electric tube wells. Allotment letters would be issued from February 16.
To provide agricultural machinery and equipment on rent, the Green Pakistan Initiative (GAM) would manage operations and service provisions for modern farming equipment, he added.
Recent Stories
China's smart robotics companies surpass 450,000
Japan logs record $193 billion current account surplus in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed honours Shams Arabic Content Award winners
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race at Al ..
Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid crowns winners of Mohammed Bin Rashi ..
AMAN Dialogue 2025 Kicks Off in Karachi, Focuses on Maritime Security and Blue E ..
China deepens market-oriented reform for on-grid price of new energy power gener ..
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Two-Day Official Visit to United Arab E ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Offers Condolences on the Passing Away of His Hig ..
From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its unique Expo experience
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Small scaled farmers to be included for Kissan card in next phase4 minutes ago
-
Three power pilferers nabbed34 minutes ago
-
11 criminals held2 hours ago
-
SITE Association of Trade ,Industry delegation visits Jashn Baharan event11 hours ago
-
RTA conducts action illegal vehicles, imposed fine11 hours ago
-
National Horse and Cattle Show returns in full splendor after several years12 hours ago
-
Inaugural session of AMAN Dialogue-25 held12 hours ago
-
Kohat cracks down on illegal mining13 hours ago
-
Newborn baby girl’s body found near Officer Colony, Mirpur13 hours ago
-
Anti-polio campaign surpasses target by 11% in twin cities13 hours ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Two-Day Official Visit to United Arab Emirates13 hours ago
-
Drug smuggling foiled , female suspect arrested13 hours ago