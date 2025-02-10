Open Menu

Small Scaled Farmers To Be Included For Kissan Card In Next Phase

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 11:20 AM

Small scaled farmers to be included for Kissan card in next phase

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Provincial minister Ushr and Zakaat Rana Munawar Ghous Khan on Monday said that during second phase of the Punjab Chief Minister Kissan Card, small and medium-scale farmers possessing up to 25 acres of land would be included, besides increasing per-acre loan limit.

While talking to APP here, the minister reviewed the progress on the Punjab CM's Kissan Package projects and early cotton cultivation.

He emphasized the need to eliminate transaction charges on purchases made through the Kissan card. So far, 534,000 Kissan cards had been approved, and Rs 54 billion had been allocated for the initiative.

He said that under Punjab Chief Minister Green Tractor Program, 9,500 successful farmers were selected through balloting and 9,040 farmers had deposited their share of the amount for tractors. As many as 6,635 tractors had been delivered to farmers,while 391 lucky farmers must submit their payments by February 10.

The first phase of the Green Tractor programme would be completed in March, he added.

Under the Punjab Chief Minister Solarization of Agricultural Tube Wells Programme, more than 533,000 applications had been received, the minister said, adding that after scrutiny, 385,130 applications had been approved, with 87% for diesel-powered and 13% for electric-powered tube wells.

He said through digital balloting, 8,000 farmers had been selected for solar tube wells, including 6,400 diesel and 1,600 electric tube wells. Allotment letters would be issued from February 16.

To provide agricultural machinery and equipment on rent, the Green Pakistan Initiative (GAM) would manage operations and service provisions for modern farming equipment, he added.

Recent Stories

China's smart robotics companies surpass 450,000

China's smart robotics companies surpass 450,000

39 minutes ago
 Japan logs record $193 billion current account sur ..

Japan logs record $193 billion current account surplus in 2024

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed honours Shams Arabic Content Awar ..

Sultan bin Ahmed honours Shams Arabic Content Award winners

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Champ ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race at Al ..

12 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid crowns ..

Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid crowns winners of Mohammed Bin Rashi ..

12 hours ago
 AMAN Dialogue 2025 Kicks Off in Karachi, Focuses o ..

AMAN Dialogue 2025 Kicks Off in Karachi, Focuses on Maritime Security and Blue E ..

12 hours ago
 China deepens market-oriented reform for on-grid p ..

China deepens market-oriented reform for on-grid price of new energy power gener ..

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Two-Day O ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Two-Day Official Visit to United Arab E ..

13 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Offers Condolences ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Offers Condolences on the Passing Away of His Hig ..

13 hours ago
 From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its u ..

From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its unique Expo experience

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan