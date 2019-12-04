Small shopkeepers, slum areas dumping garbage in Nullahs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The Federal capital's watercourses or nullahs were facing solid waste pollution due to irresponsible garbage dumping by the small shopkeepers, restaurants and slum areas dwellers.

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zimri said earlier restaurants and hotels in F-7 Markaz were openly dumping their solid waste in the nearby nullahs.

However, after proper site inspection and visits, the MCI staff issued notices to the restaurants who were fined by the city magistrate as per the law. "The magistrate is responsible to impose fine of Rs1,000 to Rs 2,000, however, on further violation their case is forwarded to respective area assistant commissioner," he added.

"We are going to launch strict action against the shopkeepers and area residents violating the law despite clear notices," he noted.

Zimri said the MCI Sanitation Directorate was facing financial problems hampering the smooth collection of garbage within the sectors of the federal capital. It would be resolved soon as MCI was working out amicable solutions in this regard, he added.

Earlier, he said a leading mall in F-7 Markaz was also dumping its waste into the nullah in the area for which its management was given notice and had started putting its waste in the MCI's designated garbage containers.

