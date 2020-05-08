Small traders ask State Bank of Pakistan to reopen all banks

President, Small Traders Association, Sukkur, Lala Abid, Thursday asked the federal government and the State Bank of Pakistan to reopen all branches of commercial banks to end difficulties facing the business community and general public

In a statement issued here, he said that the selected/designated branches of scheduled banks were overburdened with long lines of people depositing utility bills and other clients. He said it was leading rush, a waste of time, risk of robberies and exposure to COVID-19.

In order to reduce burdens on designated bank branches, he suggested reopening of all bank branches with essential staff to improve the situation.