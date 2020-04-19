Small traders demand relief during lockdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan Khawaja Suleman Siddique said that the trader community was standing with incumbent government against COVID-19 and also sought relief for opening shops with proper precautionary measures.

While talking to media here Sunday, Khawaja Suleman stated that lockdown affected the business of small traders badly. He stated that small traders should be permitted to open shops from 9am to 5pm as it would help them managing their daily needs. He also demanded of relief package for small traders.

The small traders are backbone of country's economy, he concluded. On this occasion, trader leaders Syed Jafar Shah, Sheikh Javed Akhtar, Aafaaq Ansari, Nadeem Qureshi and some others were also present.