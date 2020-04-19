UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Small Traders Demand Relief During Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Small traders demand relief during lockdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan Khawaja Suleman Siddique said that the trader community was standing with incumbent government against COVID-19 and also sought relief for opening shops with proper precautionary measures.

While talking to media here Sunday, Khawaja Suleman stated that lockdown affected the business of small traders badly. He stated that small traders should be permitted to open shops from 9am to 5pm as it would help them managing their daily needs. He also demanded of relief package for small traders.

The small traders are backbone of country's economy, he concluded. On this occasion, trader leaders Syed Jafar Shah, Sheikh Javed Akhtar, Aafaaq Ansari, Nadeem Qureshi and some others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Sunday Media From Government

Recent Stories

ERC begins &quot;Your Medicine to Your Home&quot; ..

41 minutes ago

UAE researchers, scientists to produce vital medic ..

41 minutes ago

UAE extends appreciation to Switzerland for displa ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Future Council for Health and Well-being dis ..

56 minutes ago

Etihad Airways catering provides meals for people ..

1 hour ago

Medical check-ups rolled out for over 10,000 RAKEZ ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.