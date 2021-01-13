UrduPoint.com
Small Traders Seek FPCCI Support On Issues

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 09:14 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Small traders seek support from Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry for sustainability of markets and small enterprises in the city which have important role in the economy of the country.

Led by Atiq Mir, a delegation of All Karachi Ittehad, who called on President FPCCI Mian Nasser Hayatt Maggo , suggested that a working group may be formed for assessing and resolving the issues under the umbrella of FPCCI.

They also urged that Federal board of Revenue should extend more support and facilitation to the taxpayers especially small traders.

The delegation shared the concerns relating to the issues of taxes, lockdown situation, the anti-encroachment drive of the government, maintenance of infrastructure, emergent situations during urban flooding, and fire incidents.

President FPCCI , Mian Nasser Hayatt Maggo assured them all possible support from FPCCI platform and emphasized that the government should take concrete steps to resolve the problems of small traders.

He advised the delegation to prepare a workable concept paper so that future line of action be be devised. And, a working group may be formed for assessing and getting resolved the issues under FPCCI umbrella.

He regretted that unfortunately the megalopolis was lacking the chambers for SMEs, cottage industry, and the small traders.

He advised the delegation to produce a pre-budget recommendations paper in the perspective of their issues, which could be included in FPCCI pre-budget recommendations to the Federal Ministry of Finance.

The meeting was attended by Vice Presidents FPCCI Athar Sultan Chawla and Hanif Lakhani, and AKTI members.

More Stories From Pakistan

