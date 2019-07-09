UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Islamabad Excise and Taxation (E&T) department has asked the Smart Card holder vehicle's owner to submit their token tax till September 30 to avoid fines.

To ease the token payment process and save citizens' time, the E&T department had set up an online interface with Pakistan Post for collection of token tax at its designated branches, the official sources told APP on Tuesday.

The authorized Pakistan Post's offices were located in various sectors of the Federal capital including F-8 Markaz, G-9 Markaz, I-10/4, G-8, G-10 Markaz, F-6 and General Post Office G-6.

The said facility would also reconcile the payment through online interface and record of E &T department would be updated accordingly, the sources added.

They said the initiative was taken by the E&T department on the directions of Chief Commissioner, Islamabad, to facilitate the public by providing the E&T department's online interface to the postal authorities of Pakistan at different locations.

