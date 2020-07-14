UrduPoint.com
Smart Card To Be Launched For Collection Of Taxes: Mukesh Kumar Chawla

Tue 14th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawala has said that the Sindh Excise department is an important component of Sindh government and it is playing a key role in collecting taxes.

He said that smart card would be launched for the collection of taxes, according to a news release here on Tuesday.

He said that the department is also taking effective measures against drug-peddlers across the province.

It is a matter of great satisfaction that despite hard time due to coronavirus the department has achieved more than 100% tax target during fiscal year 2019-20.

Earlier, he inaugurated new building of Director General Excise and Taxation at I.I.Chundrigar Road Karachi.

On the occasion Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Director General ET & NC Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, and other directors were also present.

The minister also visited the various parts of the building andappreciated the working environment over there.

