Smart cards to be introduced for special persons: Qasim Naveed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Monday said that his department was going to introduce a smart card for special persons, having features of insurance coverage and other benefits.

Talking to a delegation of Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN), at his office, Qasim Naveed said that the smart card would be launched in collaboration with NADRA, according to a statement.

The delegation led by Nosheen Khurrum on the occasion discussed participation of transgender people, women and persons with disabilities in electoral process in detail.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said "It is a fundamental right of all the persons to cast their votes and it is also the duty of all stakeholders including Federal and provincial governments and Election Commission of Pakistan to facilitate them in casting their votes." He said DEPD was ensuring that in every new building that's going to be constructed, must have accessibility for special persons and trying to make some changes in already constructed buildings.

Qasim Naveed agreed upon that during elections special persons must have easy access to polling stations and they should also engage themselves in political activities.

The meeting decided that the minister concerned would be approached to ensure construction of special washrooms and ramps for special persons in educational institutions and public sector buildings as well. No new building would be given NOC unless it had easy access facilities for special persons.

It was decided in the meeting that no new building would be constructed unless it got NOC from Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh.

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that it was a matter of great pleasure that Sindh was the first province which did legislation for special persons.

The Sindh government would enhance its cooperation with those working to facilitate special persons. DEPD Deputy Secretary Shahzaib Shaikh was also present in the meeting.