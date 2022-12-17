Smart cards to be issued to property owners: DG FDA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sped up work for digitalization of record of commercial markets and residential colonies, after which the property owners would be issued smart cards.

This was stated by Director General (DG) FDA Abid Hussain Bhatti while chairing a meeting here on Saturday.

He reviewed the digitalization process and directed the staff concerned to accelerate the pace for early completion of the record.

He also ordered to ensure 100 per cent accuracy while digitalising the record.

He said that the FDA had control on 18 residential colonies and 17 commercial markets and after digitalization of the record, the property owners in these colonies and markets would be issued smart cards, he added.

Chief Engineer FDA Mehar Ayub, directors Asma Mohsan, Sohail Maqsood Pannu, Yasir Ejaz Chattha, deputy directors Shahid Pasha, Mian Asad Majeed, Assistant Director Abdullah Noor and others were also present.