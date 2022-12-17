UrduPoint.com

Smart Cards To Be Issued To Property Owners: DG FDA

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Smart cards to be issued to property owners: DG FDA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sped up work for digitalization of record of commercial markets and residential colonies, after which the property owners would be issued smart cards.

This was stated by Director General (DG) FDA Abid Hussain Bhatti while chairing a meeting here on Saturday.

He reviewed the digitalization process and directed the staff concerned to accelerate the pace for early completion of the record.

He also ordered to ensure 100 per cent accuracy while digitalising the record.

He said that the FDA had control on 18 residential colonies and 17 commercial markets and after digitalization of the record, the property owners in these colonies and markets would be issued smart cards, he added.

Chief Engineer FDA Mehar Ayub, directors Asma Mohsan, Sohail Maqsood Pannu, Yasir Ejaz Chattha, deputy directors Shahid Pasha, Mian Asad Majeed, Assistant Director Abdullah Noor and others were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Mehar Market Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2022

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th December 2022

9 hours ago
 Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gat ..

Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gateway city

18 hours ago
 Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as Wes ..

Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as West's Refusal to Condemn Nazism ..

18 hours ago
 US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to U ..

US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to Unbalanced Labor Market - Fed O ..

18 hours ago
 UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Dip ..

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.