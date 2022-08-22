UrduPoint.com

Smart China Expo Opens In Chongqing, Focusing On Intelligent Technology

Published August 22, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Smart China Expo 2022 opened Monday in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, attracting over 500 exhibitors from home and abroad to showcase their latest intelligent technology achievements.

Themed "Smart Technology: Empowering Economy, Enriching Life," the three-day expo will hold a series of activities, including 20 forums, over 120 release activities on new products and technologies, and ten competitions, China news service reported.

A total of 130 online exhibition booths and six offline exhibition areas were set up for the expo.

The exhibitors will showcase at the event their more than 1,500 application scenarios in over 30 fields, including intelligent manufacturing and intelligent transportation.

The expo, held annually in Chongqing since 2018, is a platform to promote global exchanges of smart technologies and international cooperation in the smart industry.

