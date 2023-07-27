Open Menu

Smart City Project Begins In Jaranwala

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 11:12 PM

Smart city project begins in Jaranwala

Smart city project has been started in Jaranwala to control crimes from the tehsil

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Smart city project has been started in Jaranwala to control crimes from the tehsil.

Police spokesman Junaid Ahmad said here on Thursday that earlier smart city project was launched in Jaranwala and for this purpose, 15 CCTV cameras were installed but unfortunately, 7 cameras went out of orders which were not made functional.

Now, defect of these cameras was removed and installed 11 new cameras at various sites in the city including 2 cameras at Ali Plaza Tower Nia Bazaar, 3 cameras at Qasr-e-Batool Imam Bargah Chowk, 2 cameras Cinema Chowk and 4 cameras in Defence View.

He said that smart city office was established in the office of SP Jaranwala, whereas,view of all CCTV cameras was recorded directly and kept vigil eyes on the movementsand activities of suspects.

Related Topics

Jaranwala All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Biden calls climate change an 'existential threat' ..

Biden calls climate change an 'existential threat'

7 minutes ago
 Missing man found murdered in canal

Missing man found murdered in canal

7 minutes ago
 US Not Aware if Wagner Group Involved in Niger Mut ..

US Not Aware if Wagner Group Involved in Niger Mutiny - State Dept.

7 minutes ago
 Wildfires in Southern France Put Under Control - M ..

Wildfires in Southern France Put Under Control - Meteorological Service

13 minutes ago
 US in Very Close Contact With Niger Government Ami ..

US in Very Close Contact With Niger Government Amid Mutiny Attempt - State Dept.

13 minutes ago
 Biden Says Over 100Mln Americans Face Record High ..

Biden Says Over 100Mln Americans Face Record High Temperatures Due to Climate Ch ..

13 minutes ago
Zelenskyy Asks Brazil to Help Arrange His Meeting ..

Zelenskyy Asks Brazil to Help Arrange His Meeting With Latin American Leaders

6 minutes ago
 2850 security personnel deployed for 9th Muharram ..

2850 security personnel deployed for 9th Muharram security

6 minutes ago
 KP CM for running of Sehat Card in more organized ..

KP CM for running of Sehat Card in more organized manner

6 minutes ago
 July to be hottest month on record as UN warns of ..

July to be hottest month on record as UN warns of 'global boiling'

6 minutes ago
 UN humanitarian operations 'on hold' in Niger

UN humanitarian operations 'on hold' in Niger

6 minutes ago
 Argentina coach Cheika changes five for South Afri ..

Argentina coach Cheika changes five for South Africa

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan