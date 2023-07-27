Smart city project begins in Jaranwala

Smart city project has been started in Jaranwala to control crimes from the tehsil

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Smart city project has been started in Jaranwala to control crimes from the tehsil.

Police spokesman Junaid Ahmad said here on Thursday that earlier smart city project was launched in Jaranwala and for this purpose, 15 CCTV cameras were installed but unfortunately, 7 cameras went out of orders which were not made functional.

Now, defect of these cameras was removed and installed 11 new cameras at various sites in the city including 2 cameras at Ali Plaza Tower Nia Bazaar, 3 cameras at Qasr-e-Batool Imam Bargah Chowk, 2 cameras Cinema Chowk and 4 cameras in Defence View.

He said that smart city office was established in the office of SP Jaranwala, whereas,view of all CCTV cameras was recorded directly and kept vigil eyes on the movementsand activities of suspects.