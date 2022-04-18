Smart city project inaugurated

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Mehmood inaugurated the Smart City Project in Faisalabad geared to provide safe and secure atmosphere to residents of the third largest metropolis of the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Mehmood inaugurated the Smart City Project in Faisalabad geared to provide safe and secure atmosphere to residents of the third largest metropolis of the country.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony on Monday, RPO Imran Mehmood said that 900 sites were marked in sensitive and congested areas of the city and 800 CCTV cameras were installed so far.

He said that 600 CCTV cameras would be linked with Smart City Project through internet Protocol whereas 300 cameras would be linked through Optic Fiber Network of Mediacom.

He informed that this project would help the police in controlling crime by keeping vigil on the movement of suspects.

He said that CCTVA cameras were installed in Madina Town, Iqbal Town, Peoples' Colony, Sammundri and peripheral localities, adding the scope would be expanded upto Jaranwala, Tandlianwala and Chak Jhurma.

In the next phase, the number of CCTV cameras would be increased to 1600, he added.

Talking to APP on the occasion, City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubashir Mekan said that a monitoring room was established in the office of SSP Operations from where entire activities would be monitored through Smart City Project. "This project would also help improve security of processions, rallies, public gatherings and religious events", he added.

Chief Executive Mediacom Cable & Optic Fiber Network Nadeem Aftab Sindhu, spokesman CPO Office, Muneeb Ahsan and others were also present on the occasion.