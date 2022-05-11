UrduPoint.com

Smart City Project Inaugurated In Jarranwala

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2022 | 01:53 PM

A Smart City Project was inaugurated in tehsil Jarranwala to maintain law and order, protection of community and security measures Wednesday

City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubashar Mechan inaugurated the smart city project. Superintendent Police Jarranwala Irtaza Kameel and Deputy Superintendent Police Iftikhar Ahmed were accompanied.

On the occasion, CPO said a monitoring room was set up at SP Office for developing close liaison with emergency and security departments.

He said that the project was being completed with the support of the local community.

SP highlighted that initially 18 CCTV cameras were installed at all entry and exit points of the city,while 12 more cameras would be installed shortly.

He said that under the project 100 CCTV cameras would be installed at all important roads, crossings, markets and religious places.

