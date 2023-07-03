Open Menu

Smart Classroom, Fine Arts Exhibition Opens At GCWUS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2023 | 03:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Managing Director (MD) National academy for Higher Education, Higher Education Commission Noor Amina Malik and Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Prof. Dr. Rukhsana Kausar inaugurated the smart classroom and Fine Arts Department's final degree exhibition at the University on Monday.

Addressing the ceremony, the MD National Academy for Higher Education said that smart classroom was part of ICT Vision 2025 programme with the support of Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

Equipped with modern technology and interactive tools, the smart classroom aims to enhance connection between students and teachers through online education, she said.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Rukhsana Kausar said the university had started a new chapter of the digital era by establishing a smart classroom equipped with modern facilities as per the requirements of today.

It would provide excellent learning opportunities not only to students but also to teachers.

The GCWUS VC further said "we are very grateful to the Higher Education Commission for selecting our university for the smart classroom project". She said that the university already had programmes like Higher Lab and E-employment as per the modern requirements.

Deputy Director (DD) IT Higher Education Commission Muhammad Fahad said the smart classroom consists of e-learning, virtual desktops, interactive whiteboards, classroom control system, live virtual classrooms, interactive displays, and an interactive control centre.

After inauguration of the smart classroom, the distinguished guests inaugurated the final degree show of the Department of Fine Arts and the creative artworks made by the students and their artistic skills were appreciated and encouraged.

