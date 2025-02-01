Smart Cleanliness Plan Implemented In Multan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 05:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) In a bid to ensure an exemplary waste management system, Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has launched a comprehensive smart cleanliness operation across the City of Saints.
Following the directions of Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan, a massive cleanliness drive has been initiated at key entry and exit points, main roads, and residential colonies.
To tackle dirt and garbage effectively, the entire fleet of MWMC's machinery has been deployed in the field. Advanced mechanical sweepers and tractor loaders are being utilized for debris clearance, while special spraying operations have also commenced to suppress dust and dirt on roads.
Chief Executive Officer MWMC, Abdul Razzaq Dogar, said that a control room has been established to monitor the cleanliness operation. Meanwhile, Divisional Manager Anwar-ul-Haq inspected the field operation and received briefings on the ongoing activities.
MWMC is going to setting up new landfill sites and temporary transfer stations across the division to ensure proper waste disposal," said CEO Abdul Razzaq Dogar.
A uniform waste management system will be imposed across all four districts of the region by the end of this month.
