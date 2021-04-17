UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"Smart COVID Vaccination Center" At Airport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz on Saturday set up another corona vaccination center at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The center has been named as "Smart COVID Vaccination Center".

Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha was also present.

On the occasion, Mudassar Riaz said that people over an age of 65 coming from abroad would bevaccinated and their tests were also being conducted.

Related Topics

From Airport

Recent Stories

111,779 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

9 minutes ago

Revolutionary steps being taken to enhance milk,me ..

18 minutes ago

CCPO arrests outlaws involved in ice, other drug t ..

18 minutes ago

Govt is committed to provide relief to people dur ..

18 minutes ago

Ehsan Mani lauds national team for performance in ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Customs completes 5m transactions in Q1, 202 ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.