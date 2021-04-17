"Smart COVID Vaccination Center" At Airport

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz on Saturday set up another corona vaccination center at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The center has been named as "Smart COVID Vaccination Center".

Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha was also present.

On the occasion, Mudassar Riaz said that people over an age of 65 coming from abroad would bevaccinated and their tests were also being conducted.